Frontier Airlines adds 4 new destinations from Philadelphia

Frontier Airlines has announced it is adding four new seasonal flights from Philadelphia International Airport next spring.

Philly.com reports the airline will add nonstop flights to Jacksonville, Memphis, Madison and Omaha. The Denver-based company now operates flights to 24 cities from Philadelphia. Service varies, including both seasonal and year-round flights.

Frontier vice president of planning and revenue management Josh Flyr says the airline is pleased to expand service from Philadelphia with more affordable flights.

Philadelphia airport CEO Chellie Cameron says the added flights give travelers more options.

