College cuts staff members before start of academic year

A northern Vermont college that faced a $1.5 million deficit last year has cut staff members to balance expenses.

The Burlington Free Press reports a history instructor and a coordinator for St. Michael's College's experiential learning program were cut before the academic year began. Karen Talentino, vice president for academic affairs, says the administration had to balance expenses with student tuition levels.

Talentino says future layoffs are unknown, adding that the student-faculty ratio will remain similar.

Last year, St. Michael's faced a $1.5 million deficit because 29 tuition-paying students didn't show up in August 2016. Budget adjustments including staff and faculty buyouts were predicted.

