USDA, House agriculture staff stable after car accident

An Agriculture Department employee and two staff members on the House Agriculture Committee are in stable condition after a car accident south of El Campo, Texas.

The staffers were taken to a local hospital after the accident, which occurred following an event with farmers who had been affected by hurricane Harvey.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Agriculture Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were in a separate car and were not injured, according to statements from USDA and the committee.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an SUV driven by one of the staffers pulled out from a private drive onto a highway in front of a semitrailer hauling 41,000 pounds of refrigerated chicken. The trailer hit them from the back.

Sgt. Erik Burse said the driver of the SUV appeared to be in good condition and the two passengers received only minor injuries.

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report.