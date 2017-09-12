Lawyer: 'Pharma Bro' joking about bounty for Clinton's hair

Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee)'s lawyer says his client's caustic online rants shouldn't be taken so seriously.

The attorney for the convicted ex-biotech CEO argued in court papers filed Tuesday that Shkreli's recent offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a lock of Hillary Clinton's hair falls under the category of "political satire or strained humor."

The attorney, Ben Brafman, was responding to government papers last week that labeled the comments threats that should be cause for throwing "Pharma Bro" behind bars while he awaits sentencing for his securities fraud conviction. A hearing is set for Wednesday on prosecutors' demand to revoke his bail.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.