Why Forterra Inc.'s Shares Popped 32% Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) jumped as much as 32.5% in trading Thursday after the pipe manufacturer announced a new chief financial officer. There could also be some speculation that this will be a good infrastructure play as more hurricanes move toward the U.S. By 3:30 p.m. EDT, the stock had settled to a 21% gain for the day.

So what

The only real announcement was that Charlie Brown, formerly CFO of Oldcastle Materials Company, will join the company as CFO. Former CFO Matt Brown has resigned "to pursue other opportunities."

What may be having more impact on the stock is an agreement last night between President Trump and Congressional Democrats to provide $7.85 billion in for Hurricane Harvey aid. And with Hurricane Irma making its way to the heart of Florida, there may be more infrastructure to repair ahead.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

There could be hundreds of billions in damage in the U.S. this year from hurricanes, and cities will be looking for stormwater management systems and piping to rebuild. That could lead to a boom in demand for Forterra over the next few years, from which it should be able to profit handsomely. I don't think that's yet a reason to buy the stock, but it could drive shares over the short term. Traders who look for opportunities when natural disasters strike don't stick around for long, and unless Forterra's fundamental business improves, any hurricane-related windfall will be a temporary help for the stock as well.

10 stocks we like better than Forterra, Inc. Common Stock

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Forterra, Inc. Common Stock wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.