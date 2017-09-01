On Our Radar

Where Americans found jobs: Business services, manufacturing

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

The August jobs report showed smaller growth than expected. Cathy Barrera, ZipRecruiter's Chief Economic Advisor, shares insight on the report and which industries are hiring. video

Jobs report breakdown: Here's who's hiring

The August jobs report showed smaller growth than expected. Cathy Barrera, ZipRecruiter's Chief Economic Advisor, shares insight on the report and which industries are hiring.

WASHINGTON –  Professional and business services led the way in job gains in August as employers hired administrative and support staff, computer systems designers and engineers.

Continue Reading Below

The sector added 40,000 jobs, a slight slowdown from 50,000 added in July. Over the past 12 months, the category has added more than 600,000 jobs — the most, by a wide margin, of any sector.

Manufacturing posted a third straight month of jobs gains, with factories expanding at a brisk pace. The sector added 36,000 jobs, fueled by motor vehicle and auto part production. Companies that make fabricated metal products, food and computer equipment also added positions.

Construction added a solid 28,000 jobs, driven mainly by special trade contractors.

By contrast, governments lost 9,000 jobs last month. And the information sector — which includes publishers, broadcasters and telecommunications firms — contracted for an 11th straight month, shedding 8,000 jobs.

Overall, employers added 156,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in July.

Continue Reading Below

Industry (change from previous month) August 2017 July 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 28,000 -3,000 214,000
Manufacturing 36,000 26,000 138,000
Retail 800 -1,900 -31,200
Transportation, warehousing 1,900 1,600 73,800
Information (Telecom, publishing) -8,000 -4,000 -67,000
Financial services 10,000 10,000 149,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 40,000 50,000 602,000
Education and health 25,000 54,000 476,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 4,000 58,000 323,000
Government -9,000 -13,000 8,000
Source: Labor Department