Where Americans found jobs: Business services, manufacturing

Professional and business services led the way in job gains in August as employers hired administrative and support staff, computer systems designers and engineers.

The sector added 40,000 jobs, a slight slowdown from 50,000 added in July. Over the past 12 months, the category has added more than 600,000 jobs — the most, by a wide margin, of any sector.

Manufacturing posted a third straight month of jobs gains, with factories expanding at a brisk pace. The sector added 36,000 jobs, fueled by motor vehicle and auto part production. Companies that make fabricated metal products, food and computer equipment also added positions.

Construction added a solid 28,000 jobs, driven mainly by special trade contractors.

By contrast, governments lost 9,000 jobs last month. And the information sector — which includes publishers, broadcasters and telecommunications firms — contracted for an 11th straight month, shedding 8,000 jobs.

Overall, employers added 156,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in July.

