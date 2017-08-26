Few bidders in online sale of South African rhino horn

A rhino breeder in South Africa who held what he called the world's first legal online auction of rhino horns says there were fewer bidders and sales than expected.

Continue Reading Below

However, a law firm representing breeder John Hume said Saturday that the two-day auction sets the stage for future sales. It says "very few" bidders signed up because they had fewer than two days to register after a court ordered the South African government to grant a selling permit to Hume.

Hume says a legal trade will undercut rhino poaching. Critics believe it will spur demand and tempt poachers to launder horns into the legal trade.

While the court opened the way to a domestic trade in rhino horn, South Africa says it respects an international trade ban dating to 1977.