Amazon's Hit Comedy 'Fleabag' Returning For Second Season In 2019

Amazon.com Inc. said on Friday it will bring the second season of its half-hour comedy "Fleabag" in 2019. "Fleabag," from British writer, creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, premiered in September last year and was nominated for six BAFTA awards in 2017. The show has been heralded by critics, holding an 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, based on Waller-Bridge's award-winning play by the same name, follows Waller-Bridge's character as a dry-witted, sexual, angry woman just trying to live and survive modern life in London. "I asked myself if 'Fleabag' has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Series two will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back." Shares of Amazon are up 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 9% in the year.

