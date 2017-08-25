On Our Radar

Amazon's Hit Comedy 'Fleabag' Returning For Second Season In 2019

By Trey Williams Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Amazon.com Inc. said on Friday it will bring the second season of its half-hour comedy "Fleabag" in 2019. "Fleabag," from British writer, creator and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, premiered in September last year and was nominated for six BAFTA awards in 2017. The show has been heralded by critics, holding an 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show, based on Waller-Bridge's award-winning play by the same name, follows Waller-Bridge's character as a dry-witted, sexual, angry woman just trying to live and survive modern life in London. "I asked myself if 'Fleabag' has more to say and frankly she hasn't shut up since," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "Series two will be a whole new adventure and I'm beyond thrilled to be coming back." Shares of Amazon are up 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 9% in the year.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.