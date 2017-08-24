On Our Radar

Trump Says Raising Debt Ceiling 'a Mess' After Ryan, McConnell Didn't Tie It To Veterans' Bill

By Robert Schroeder Markets MarketWatch Pulse

President Donald Trump said Thursday that raising the U.S. debt ceiling is "now a mess" since House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not tie an increase to a veterans' bill, as he asked. "Now we have a big deal with [Democrats] holding them up," Trump said on Twitter. On Monday, McConnell said there is "zero chance" the debt ceiling won't be raised. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the Treasury can keep paying bills through September.

