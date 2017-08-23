Wall St lower on Trump's threat of government shutdown

On Our Radar

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan, Fort Myer in Arlington Va. Behind the detail-scarce rhetoric of the new Afghanistan strategy, elements of President Donald Trump's broader approach to foreign conflicts emerge: secret military plans, no "nation-building" and a reliance on regional players to squeeze wayward nations and extremist groups. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors grappled with a threat from President Donald Trump to shut down the government if funds are not secured to build a Mexico border wall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 88.34 points, or 0.4 percent, to 21,811.55, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 8.5 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,444.01 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 19.07 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,278.41.

 

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

