U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher

U.S. stock-market indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials on track for a second straight day of advances. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 70 points, 0.3%, higher at 21,774. The S&P 500 was up 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,436 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 32 points, or 0.5% to 6,245. Among the best performers on Wall Street, retailer Macy's Inc. rose nearly 3% after a management reshuffle. Among the worst performers, shares of Coty Inc. tumbled 10% following the beauty company's quarterly earnings miss.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.