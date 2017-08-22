Sears Signs Licensing Agreements For Kenmore, DieHard Brands

Sears Holdings Corp. said Tuesday that it has entered into two licensing agreements to manufacture and sell Kenmore and DieHard brand products. Cleva North America Inc. will manufacture Kenmore and Kenmore Elite vacuums and accessories for retailers around the world. And Dorcy International will make DieHard alkaline batteries and flashlights for distribution in the U.S., Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, along with some South Pacific locations. Terms of the deals were not disclosed. Sears shares are unchanged in premarket trading, and down 8% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 8.5% for 2017 so far.
