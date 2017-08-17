Wal-Mart, Cisco Stock Selloffs Would Shave About 20 Points Off The Dow

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. are acting as a drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in premarket trade Thursday, in the wake of the companies' earnings reports. Wal-Mart's stock slumped $2.00, or 2.5%, ahead of the open, after the discount retail giant beat overall revenue expectations but Sam's Club sales came up short. That would take about 14 points off the Dow's price. Cisco shares fell 87 cents, or 2.7%, in premarket trade, after a downbeat outlook, which would shave about 6 points off the Dow. The combined drag on the Dow was 20 points, while Dow futures were down 63 points.
