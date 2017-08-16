On Our Radar

Valeant Pharma Works To Resolve FDA Concerns At Tampa Plant

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the drugmaker said that issues from a Food and Drug Administration inspection were being resolved. Valeant shares rose 1% to $14.30 after hours. Valeant said an inspection of its Bausch & Lomb plant in Tampa, Fla., turned up some "manufacturing uncertainties" but a collaboration with FDA inspectors to resolve the issues will result in a Voluntary Action Indicated certification, where objectionable concerns were observed by inspectors but were not significant from a regulatory standpoint.

