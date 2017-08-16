Valeant Pharma Works To Resolve FDA Concerns At Tampa Plant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. shares ticked higher in the extended session Wednesday after the drugmaker said that issues from a Food and Drug Administration inspection were being resolved. Valeant shares rose 1% to $14.30 after hours. Valeant said an inspection of its Bausch & Lomb plant in Tampa, Fla., turned up some "manufacturing uncertainties" but a collaboration with FDA inspectors to resolve the issues will result in a Voluntary Action Indicated certification, where objectionable concerns were observed by inspectors but were not significant from a regulatory standpoint.
