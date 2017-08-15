If You Could Place Only 1 Bet on "The Next Big Thing"...

In this Motley Fool Money podcast segment, host Chris Hill, Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser and Matt Argersinger, and Total Income's Ron Gross ponder an interesting hypothetical question from a podcast listener: Among hot future-looking trends such as driverless cars, augmented reality, virtual reality, electronic payments and the war on cash, renewable energy, and healthcare, if you had to choose just one to invest in, which would it be, and why? Thank goodness one doesn't have to choose, but they give it a go.

This video was recorded on Aug. 11, 2017.

Chris Hill: From Rod Nixon in Albuquerque, N.M.: "I discovered your show earlier this year and really enjoy your discussions on the topics you cover. Specifically, you've covered several industries that all show positive trends heading into the future. Among them are driverless cars, augmented and virtual reality, the war on cash, renewable energy, and healthcare. All of these industries have strong tailwinds, but if you could only invest in one of these areas, which would it be, and why?" Ron Gross?

Ron Gross: This is tough for me, because I am admittedly not great at looking into the future and thinking about stocks that really might not even exist yet and looking at trends. So I would have to say, I'll probably pick the most boring at the ones on the list and go for war on cash.

Hill: Why?

Gross: Because I think I can more readily see that. I have no idea where renewable energy is going or how to place a bet there, or driverless cars, for that matter.

Hill: Jason?

Jason Moser: See, I don't think that's boring. I say war on cash too, but for me it's because I think it's so plain to see what all comes of that. We're sort of going through that now as we shop as consumers. We talked about this a couple of weeks ago; there's a lot of different businesses out there that will win. This is clearly something that is happening. But to Ron's point, the other ones are happening, but it's very difficult to see how they're going to get there and who ultimately is going to win right now.

Hill: Matty?

Matt Argersinger: Yeah, without picking winners and losers, I'm betting on two trends. I'd say war on cash, I agree, and I'd say renewable energy. I think those are the two that are inevitable. With war on cash, it's all about customer behavior. With renewable energy, it's just because costs have come down so much, they're going to continue to come down, and that's a trend that's going to win.

