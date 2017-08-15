2 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

One of the best reasons to love dividends stocks is that many of them not only pay regular dividends, but also consistently increase their dividend payouts. This results in a nice stream of growing cash flow, an income investor's dream scenario.

Continue Reading Below

But where can investors find dividend stocks poised to deliver strong dividend growth in the coming years? Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) are a great place to start. Not only do their dividends look set to grow strongly in the years to come, but both companies could easily double their dividends during this period.

Apple

Company Payout Ratio Trailing-12-Month EPS Growth Dividend Yield Apple 26.5% 2.7% 1.6%

After Apple started paying a dividend in 2012, it quickly became clear that the tech giant had earned its right to be considered a top dividend stock. And it has continued to prove its worth as a dividend stock ever since. Not only has Apple consistently paid out a dividend every quarter, but it has faithfully increased its dividend every year. What's more, Apple management has promised to continue increasing its dividend each year.

Today, Apple stock is still a strong dividend investment. In the past three years, Apple has increased its dividend at an average rate of 10.3%. And the most recent rate for its dividend increase was 10.5%.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward, the tech company has significant room for more dividend increases as its payout ratio is just 26.5%. Indeed, there's no reason Apple's dividend couldn't double over the next five years, increasing at an average rate of 14.9%. And even if Apple maintained its most recent dividend growth rate of 10.5%, it would take less than seven years for the company's annual dividend payments to double.

Union Pacific

Company Payout Ratio Trailing-12-Month EPS Growth Dividend Yield Union Pacific 41.6% 7.4% 2.3%

Union Pacific is another strong dividend stock. It has proved its ability to regularly reward its shareholders with income by paying a regular dividend for 118 consecutive years.

Union Pacific's dividend has been growing nicely recently. In the past five years, the railroad has increased its dividend at an average rate of 17.9%. And the most recent dividend increase was 10%. Notably, Union Pacific's ability to increase its dividend is also being helped by the company's strong earnings growth. In the trailing 12 months, Union Pacific's EPS climbed a nice 7.4%

Union Pacific boasts a relatively low payout ratio, paying out just 41.6% of its trailing-12-month earnings in dividends. This means the company has plenty of room to continue increasing its dividend. Thanks to Union Pacific's low payout ratio and healthy earnings growth, the company's dividend could double over the next five years, increasing at an average rate of 14.9%. But even if Union Pacific keeps its dividend increases in line with its most recent 10% increase, it would take just over seven years for Union Pacific's dividend to double.

Investors should keep Apple's and Union Pacific's dividend growth potential in mind when they consider their dividend yields today -- 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Because each stock pairs a dividend yield with a significant dividend growth potential, Apple and Union Pacific are great stocks for investors looking for a growing stream of income.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2017

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Apple. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.