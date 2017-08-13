At Least 17 Killed In Attack On Restaurant In Burkina Faso

At least 17 people were killed Sunday night in an attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso. Communication Minister Remi Dandjinou said another eight people were wounded in the attack on a Turkish restaurant. He said the victims were from various nationalities, and included at least one French citizen, according to the Associated Press. Gunshots were reported in the area hours after the initial attack. In 2016, an attack at a cafe in the West African country's capital killed 30 people.
