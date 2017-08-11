NYC billionaire suggests black NY senator is worse than KKK

A billionaire hedge fund manager has apologized for saying that a black New York state senator has "done more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood" because of her support for teachers unions.

Daniel Loeb issued a statement saying he regrets the language he used in the Facebook post about Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat. The post was an apparent reference to the Ku Klux Klan. It was deleted late Thursday.

Loeb is a top donor to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a leading charter school supporter. Top Democrats denounced his comments. Cuomo's spokesman called them "entirely inappropriate."

Stewart-Cousins' spokesman said Loeb should be "ashamed of his disgusting comments," adding that they speak volumes about the state of New York politics.