Battery Maker Energizer Names Timothy Gorman CFO With Immediate Effect

Battery maker Energizer Holdings Inc. said Thursday it has named Timothy Gorman as its chief financial officer with immediate effect. Gorman joined the company in 2014 and has served as interim CFO since June 8. The executive has also done stints at PepsiAmericas. Gorman will be paid a base salary of an annualized $520,000, and will be eligible for a target bonus of 75% of his base salary, depending on the company's financial results. Shares were not active premarket, but have fallen 7% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.5%.
