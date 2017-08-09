On Our Radar

Planet Fitness Shares Higher As Earnings Beat Wall Street's Expectations

By Sue Chang Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. climbed in Wednesday's extended session after the low-cost gym posted better-than-expected earnings. Planet Fitness reported its second-quarter earnings rose to $12.4 million, or 16 cents a share, from $4.1 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, it would have earned 22 cents a share. Revenue grew 17% to $107.3 million while same-store sales rose 9%. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 19 cents a share on revenue of $102 million. For 2017, Planet Fitness projected revenue of $409 million to $415 million with same-store sales expected to grow in a range of 8% to 9%. It also forecast adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents to 78 cents. Shares rose 2.4% after hours.

