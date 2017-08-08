Valeant reports 2Q loss

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Valeant expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion.

Valeant shares have risen roughly 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30 percent in the last 12 months.

