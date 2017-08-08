Oil Futures Fall For Second Session As Investors Await OPEC Decision

Oil futures finished lower for a second session on Tuesday as investors awaited details from an OPEC meeting to discuss an agreement to limit crude oil production. Crude prices got a brief lift earlier on reports that Saudi Arabia is expected to cut sales of oil supplies to Asia by up to 10% next month but lingering worries over excess supply offset any positive impact. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate for delivery in September shed 22 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $49.17.
