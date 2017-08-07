Alibaba And Marriott Team Up On Travel Venture

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has partnered with Marriott International, Inc. on a travel venture that will allow Alibaba users to book Marriott hotels and use loyalty points on Alibaba's site, the company announced Monday. On the site, which will be hosted on Fliggy, Alibaba's travel platform, Marriott will offer personalized local experiences for the traveler and hotels in select markets will accept Alipay. Shares of Alibaba were up 1% in premarket trade Monday, while Marriott shares are flat.
