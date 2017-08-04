U.S. Stock-index Futures Point To Modest Gains After Payroll Report

U.S. stock-index futures rose modestly on Friday, following a July jobs report that came in stronger than expected. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53 points, or 0.2%, to 22,027. S&P 500-index futures added 2.8 points, or 0.1%, to 2,474.5. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 were up 7 points to 5,897, a rise of 0.1%. About 209,000 jobs were added in the month, well above the mean estimate of analysts polled by MarketWatch, which was for 180,000 jobs created. Separately, the June payroll report was revised higher. If the implied move higher in futures holds, the Dow will rise for a ninth straight session, as well as close at a record for an eighth straight day.
