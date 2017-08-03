Grand Jury Subpoenas Issued In Connection With Trump Jr.'s Russian Meeting: Reuters

Grand jury subpoenas have been issued in connection with the meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian lawyer, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. That's the meeting that emails subsequently show the son of President Donald Trump was told the Russian government had information that would incriminate Clinton. "If it's what you say, I love it," Trump Jr. wrote at the time. The Reuters report also confirms the Wall Street Journal report that a grand jury has been convened in Washington to investigate Russian interference.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.