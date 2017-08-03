Aetna Rises 3.1% Premarket After Earnings Beat Views

Shares of Aetna Inc. rose 3.1% in premarket trade on Thursday after the health care company's second-quarter earnings beat analyst forecasts. Profit for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion, or $3.60 a share, up from $791 million, or $2.23 a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $1.1 billion, or $3.42 a share, from $783 million, or $2.21 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted EPS of $2.37. Revenue slipped 3% to $15.52 billion from $15.95 billion last year.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.