New Jersey settles Atlantic City tax appeal cases

New Jersey has settled tax appeal cases with seven Atlantic City casinos.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday that his administration, which seized control of the city's finances and assets last November, reached settlements with Bally's, Caesars, Harrah's, the Golden Nugget, Tropicana and the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Plaza casinos.

Christie didn't reveal the total amount of the settlements. But he said an $80 million bond ordinance adopted by Atlantic City will cover all of them.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the city would have had to pay had if the casinos had won their tax cases.

In February, the state cut a deal with Borgata, which was owed $165 million but settled for $72 million.