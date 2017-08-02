Dow Closes Above 22,000 For First Time As Apple Soars On Earnings

The Dow closed above the 22,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as Apple Inc. shares rallied to a record after strong earnings restored confidence in the iPhone maker. The broader market was mixed with investors mostly sidelined ahead of July jobs report later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to end at 22,016. The S&P 500 edged up a point to close at 2,477 and the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than a point to finish at 6,362. Apple jumped 4.7% to a record close of $157.14.
