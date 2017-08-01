Genworth Shares Rally On Earnings Beat

Genworth Financial Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the mortgage insurer topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. Genworth shares rallied 8% to $3.66 after hours. The company reported second-quarter net income of $202 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with $172 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating earnings were 30 cents a share. Revenue slipped to $2.22 billion from $2.24 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 24 cents a share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.