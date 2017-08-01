Dow Ends At Record As U.S. Stocks Advance

U.S. stock-market indexes closed modestly higher on Tuesday with the Dow industrials closing at a record, just 37 points below the psychologically important 22,000 level. The blue-chip index gained 72.80 points, or 0.3%, to 21,963.92, thanks to big gains in Intel Corp. and Chevron Corp. . The S&P 500 gained 6.05 points, or 0.2%, to 2,476.35, closing just 2 points below the record set last week. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 14.82 points, or 0.2%, to 6,362.94. Among Tuesday's movers, Xerox Corp shares jumped after better-than-expected earnings. Under Armor shares , however, suffered a sharp drop as the company announced restructuring plans after a second-quarter earnings loss.
