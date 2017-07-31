Live: White House holds press briefing after removing Comms Director Scaramucci

White House Wants To Get Tax Reform Bill Through Congress By November, Short Says

By Robert Schroeder Markets MarketWatch Pulse

The Trump administration is seeking to get a tax-reform bill through Congress by November, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said Monday. Speaking at an Americans for Prosperity event, Short said the goal is to get a bill through the House in October and the Senate in November. "That I think is an aggressive schedule, but that is our timetable," Short said. Last week, congressional leaders and the White House issued a joint statement on tax reform, dropping the so-called border adjustment tax and saying they wanted to reduce tax rates "as much as possible."

