White House Wants To Get Tax Reform Bill Through Congress By November, Short Says

The Trump administration is seeking to get a tax-reform bill through Congress by November, White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said Monday. Speaking at an Americans for Prosperity event, Short said the goal is to get a bill through the House in October and the Senate in November. "That I think is an aggressive schedule, but that is our timetable," Short said. Last week, congressional leaders and the White House issued a joint statement on tax reform, dropping the so-called border adjustment tax and saying they wanted to reduce tax rates "as much as possible."
