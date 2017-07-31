U.S. Silica Holdings Shares Slump After Results Miss Street View

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Monday after the oil and gas industry silica supplier's quarterly results fell short of Wall Street expectations. U.S. Silica shares dropped 7.5% to $26.95 after hours. The company reported second-quarter net income of $29.5 million, or 36 cents a share, compared with a loss of $11.8 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 38 cents a share. Revenue rose to $290.5 million from $117 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated 39 cents a share on revenue of $316.4 million.
