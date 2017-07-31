Trump Dictated Misleading Statement On Son's Meeting With Russian: Report

President Donald Trump personally dictated a misleading statement earlier this month about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016, the Washington Post reported late Monday, which could place the president and some of his top advisers in legal jeopardy. The statement, written while Trump was flying home from the G-20 summit in Germany in early July, said the meeting between the lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. was about Russian adoptions. Days later, Trump Jr. admitted the meeting was in fact regarding an offer of damaging information on Hillary Clinton. While not illegal in itself, the Post said some of Trump's advisers worry the misleading statement could be used as evidence of obstruction in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling, and could expose Trump to accusations of a coverup.
