International Paper To Spend $1.25 Billion To Bolster Its Pension Plan

International Paper Co. said Monday it will make a $1.25 billion voluntary contribution to its pension plan. The paper producer said the contribution will be made by Sept. 15. The company said it will take "additional steps" in the second half of the year to reduce risk related to the pension. Chief Financial Officer Glenn Landau will speak at the company's investor day starting after the close. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has gained 3.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 10.4%.
