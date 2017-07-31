Dow Industrials Hit Record In Early Trade

U.S. stock-market indexes opened modestly higher on Monday, with the Dow industrials rising to a new record shortly after. All three main indexes were on track to book solid monthly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 63 points, or 0.3%, to 21,893. The S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,477, hovering near record levels. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 20 points, or 0.3%, to 6,395. Among early movers, Dynavax Technologies Corp. surged 80% after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said the safety data for its hepatitis B vaccination supported its approval.
