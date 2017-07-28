In a Tweet, Trump Names Gen. Kelly His New Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON – In a late Friday shocker, President Donald Trump on Friday named a new chief of staff, turning to Gen. John Kelly, currently the secretary of homeland security. He replaces embattled Reince Priebus, the former Republican Party chairman who has clashed with other officials, including the new director of White House communications, Anthony Scaramucci. Over two tweets, Trump called Kelly a great American and a great leader. "John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," Trump wrote.
