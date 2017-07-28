Godiva Appoints Former Starbucks Executive CEO

Chocolate purveyor Godiva has named Annie Young-Scrivner chief executive officer, effective September 14. Young-Scrivner joined from Starbucks Corp. where she was global CMO, and president of Tazo Tea. She was also president of Teavana. Young-Scrivner has also served on the board of Macy's Inc. since 2014. She succeeds Mohamed Elsarky, who has stepped down to focus on new projects, according to Godiva. The PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio is down 3.3% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.6% for the period.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.