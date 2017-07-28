Dow Ends At Record; S&P 500, Nasdaq See Weekly Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced modestly on Friday to close at an all-time high, with gains this week fueled by earnings from bellwether companies such as Boeing and Verizon Communication . The Dow added 33.76 points, or 0.2%, to 21,830.31 and gained 1.2% over the week. But broader markets slipped on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also posting modest weekly losses. The S&P 500 closed 3.32 points, or 0.1%, lower at 2,472.10, retreating from record levels set on Wednesday. The benchmark index finished the week roughly where it started. The Nasdaq Composite index declined 7.51 points, or 0.1%, to 6,374.68 and ended the week 0.2% lower. On Friday, sharp post-earnings losses from Amazon.com weighed on the main indexes.
