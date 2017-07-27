Watch Live: Secretary Mnuchin testifies on state of international financial institutions

On Our Radar

Amazon Adding 1,500 Jobs In Michigan, Launches Prime Now In Singapore

By Tonya Garcia Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it will create 1,500 full-time associate jobs in Michigan through a second fulfillment center in Romulus. The 855,000-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship smaller items like books, electronics and toys. Amazon has also launched the Prime Now service in Singapore, offering free two-hour delivery on a variety of items for orders of S$40 or more. Orders of less than S$40 can be delivered in the two-hour window for S$5.99. Customers can get their Prime Now order in one-hour for S$9.99. Customers who aren't Prime members will be able to try the service for a limited time. Shoppers who purchase with a Visa card will receive S$20 off their first Prime Now purchase. And customers who use a promotional code with get a S$10 discount, also for a limited time. Prime Now is in more than 50 cities. Amazon shares are up 1.1% in Thursday premarket trading, and up 40.4% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.7% for 2017 to date.

