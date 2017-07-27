Amazon Adding 1,500 Jobs In Michigan, Launches Prime Now In Singapore

Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it will create 1,500 full-time associate jobs in Michigan through a second fulfillment center in Romulus. The 855,000-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship smaller items like books, electronics and toys. Amazon has also launched the Prime Now service in Singapore, offering free two-hour delivery on a variety of items for orders of S$40 or more. Orders of less than S$40 can be delivered in the two-hour window for S$5.99. Customers can get their Prime Now order in one-hour for S$9.99. Customers who aren't Prime members will be able to try the service for a limited time. Shoppers who purchase with a Visa card will receive S$20 off their first Prime Now purchase. And customers who use a promotional code with get a S$10 discount, also for a limited time. Prime Now is in more than 50 cities. Amazon shares are up 1.1% in Thursday premarket trading, and up 40.4% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up 10.7% for 2017 to date.

