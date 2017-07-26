U.S. Stocks Close At Records After Fed Leave Rates Unchanged

U.S. stock-market indexes eked out modest gains, closing at all-time highs on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed it will soon start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. The main indexes were already trading higher before the announcement, driven by upbeat earnings results. The S&P 500 closed a fraction of a point higher at 2,477.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 97.58 points, or 0.5%, to 21,711.01. The bulk of gains on the blue-chip index came from Boeing Co., which rose nearly 10% following stronger-than-expected earnings. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 10.57 points, or 0.2%, to 6,422.75.
