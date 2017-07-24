Vice Media Lays Off 2% Of Staff As Focus Turns More Toward Video

Vice Media confirmed last week that it has laid off 2% of its global staff. Variety first reported the news on Friday, saying the youth-focused media company would be laying off about 60 of its 3,000 staffers. The company, which has garnered major investments from and partnerships with Walt Disney Co. , has been in the midst of a global expansion while focusing on its growth in video. The cuts, while not limited to any of Vice's websites or business areas, did not include jobs in video. Vice says its video content has seen high demand. Other digital media companies have also recently realized the importance of video, most notably MTV, recently making a major shift to video content. Vice expects its overall headcount to expand as it opens offices in India, the Middle East and Latin America. Vice is tracking to be in more than 80 territories by the first quarter of 2018.

