Audi to recall 850,000 diesel cars to update emissions software

Audi cars are parked in front of the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Luxury car maker Audi has launched a recall for up to 850,000 diesel-fueled cars to update vehicle software controlling emissions in a bid to avoid potential driving bans, it said on Friday.

The service is also being offered to Porsche- and Volkswagen- branded cars using the same six- and eight-cylinder engines, Audi said.

The German government and car industry have agreed on a diesel rescue plan to be presented early August, industry and political sources told Reuters earlier on Friday.

 

