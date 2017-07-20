Trump May Hire Scaramucci To Lead White House Communications: Report

Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci is expected to be named White House communications director, according to a report by Axios on Thursday night. Politico also reported Scarmucci was in the running for the job, but warned that it was not yet a done deal. President Donald Trump's inclination to hire Scaramucci, who founded and recently sold his stake in the hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, came as a surprise to chief of staff Reince Priebus, Axios reported. Scaramucci is a major Republican donor and was rumored to be in line for a top White House communications job at the beginning of the year, though he did not get it. The communications director job has been vacant since Mike Dubke quit at the end of May.
