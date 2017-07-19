Why the Big Banks' Earnings Beats Earned Their Shares So Little Bounce

In this segment from the Motley Fool Money radio show, host Chris Hill and Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser and Matt Argersinger look at the muted reaction to bank earnings on Wall Street. Part of it related to the Federal Reserve, but some big waves came from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who is not at all pleased with how things are going in Washington.

Continue Reading Below

A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JPMorgan Chase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 6, 2017



Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This video was recorded on July 14, 2017.

Chris Hill: We begin this week with the big banks. On Friday morning, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo all reporting better-than-expected profits in the second quarter. Not a lot of enthusiasm for the stocks, though, Jason, although in the case of Citigroup and JPMorgan, those two stocks have had a really nice run lately.

Jason Moser: Fire up the Earnings-Palooza engine, Chris. It begins. I think, with all of these banks, the big headline with all of these banks' earnings came from Jamie Dimon's tone on the conference call. I'm not going to go into specifically what he said, because we would have to whip out the bleep button for that.

Hill: I was going to say, this is a family show.

Moser: It is a family show. I think we can sum it up by saying Jamie Dimon is clearly very fed up with the dysfunction in D.C., the red tape and the barriers to productivity. That was it in a nutshell. So, somewhat critical of the administration thus far, and I don't think it's pinpointed just to this administration, but really a long history of unfriendly corporate taxation. He feels like there's a lot of capital out there that needs to be brought back and unlocked and put to work. It will be very interesting to see how D.C. reacts to this, because obviously the big banks do carry a lot of sway in our economy. And when you look at a bank like Wells Fargo, Wells Fargo obviously owns a lot of the mortgage market, and their loan originations came in at $56 billion for the quarter, versus $44 billion last quarter. They are actually taking some initiative and bumping up their deposit rates to try to counter a little bit of the negative press, obviously, from the fraudulent-accounts scandal here over the past year. So it's nice to see them try to be a bit more customer-centric from that perspective. But again, I think this all boils back to the interest-rate environment here going forward. It looks like rates are going to go up a lot more slowly than perhaps anticipated. And that's likely going to cap these banks' profitability a little bit. I think that's the concern with the guidance that really all three banks laid out this morning.

Matt Argersinger: Yeah, I was going to say, that would be my key point with the banks, the interest rates. As interest rates go up, banks can generally raise the rates they charge on lending on loans faster than they have to pay depositors. I think that's the key point for a lot of these banks. They want to be benefiting from higher rates, it's just that that curb keeps getting pushed out farther and flattened out. And it's coming back to hurt their earnings.

Chris Hill has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Argersinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.