S&P 500, Nasdaq At All-time Highs After Opening Gains

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite traded in record territory shortly after the opening bell. But the gains on Wall Street were small as investors focused on a batch of mixed earnings reports. The S&P 500 was up by 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,464.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up fractionally at 21,581. The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 21 points, or 0.3%, to 6,368. Among early movers, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. soared 23% after the drug company late Tuesday announced positive results from clinical studies of its cystic fibrosis treatments.
