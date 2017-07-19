CBO: Obamacare Repeal Would Leave 32 Million More Uninsured And Double Premiums

Republicans' Obamacare repeal bill would leave 17 million more people uninsured next year, and 32 million more in 2026, the Congressional Budget Office said in an estimate Wednesday. It also said premiums would double by 2026. Senate Republicans are planning to vote again on a bill next week, and President Donald Trump is urging lawmakers to cancel recess to get a bill to his desk. The measure would also save $473 billion over the next decade, the CBO said. By 2026, three quarters of the population would live in areas with no insurers participating in the non-group market, due to upward pressure on premiums and downward pressure on enrollment, the report found.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.