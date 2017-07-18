Wal-Mart's New Florida Fulfillment Center Will Bring More Than 1,500 New Jobs

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said Tuesday that it has opened an e-commerce fulfillment center in Davenport, FL that will bring more than 1,500 jobs to the area. The campus is the sixth in Wal-Mart's network and the first in Florida. The new 50-acre campus is part of a $450 million investment the company is making in Florida between 2017 and 2018. For this period, Wal-Mart plans to open nine new stores across Florida, creating 800 jobs; remodel more than 40 locations; and break ground on a distribution center for perishable goods. Wal-Mart shares are nearly unchanged in Tuesday trading, but are up 10.4% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 9.7% for 2017 so far.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.