On Our Radar

Vertex Pharma Shares Rally On Cystic Fibrosis Drug Study Results

By Wallace Witkowski Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the biotech drug maker announced positive results from clinical trials of its cystic fibrosis treatments. Vertex shares rallied 26% to $166.50 after hours. The company said data from clinical studies of its treatment candidates VX-152 and VX-440 showed an up to 12% average improvement in lung function in cystic fibrosis patients given the drugs. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic defect that causes an abnormal buildup of mucus in the lungs leading to chronic infection and progressive lung damage.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.