Dick's Sporting Goods Launching Price Match Program, Closing Chelsea Collective Stores

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. confirmed Tuesday that it is launching a price match program. According to the company's website, to qualify for the "price match guarantee" the item must be the same brand, model and color; the product must be immediately available at a retailer like Macy's Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. , Wal-Mart Stores Inc. or Kohl's Corp. ; and it must meet certain other criteria for eligibility. For example, markdown items aren't included. Dick's also announced that it will be closing its Chelsea Collective stores on August 6. Chelsea Collective was a fitness boutique for women that focused on apparel, shoes and accessories. There were just two stores open for two years. "We opened Chelsea Collective stores as a lab to more thoroughly understand the women's specialty athletic business. As the leases at both locations are expiring soon, we have concluded the very successful experiment," Dick's said in a statement. Dick's shares closed Tuesday down 2.5%, and are down 30.3% for the year so far. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 10% for the period.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.