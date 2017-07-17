Ross Stores Opens 28 New Locations In June And July

Ross Stores Inc. said Monday that it opened 21 Ross Dress for Less locations and seven dd's Discounts stores across 15 states in June and July. The company plans to add 70 Ross Dress for Less and 20 dd's in 2017. Ross added stores in existing markets, including California and Texas, and also expanded in its new market in the Midwest. Dd's opened its 200th store in June and expanded into Pennsylvania. "We continue to believe that over the long-term, Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and dd's can become a chain of 500 stores," said Chief Development Officer Jim Fassio in a statement. Ross Stores shares are up 0.3% in Monday trading and down 16.3% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 10% for the period.
